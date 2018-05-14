Grandfather planned Australia family murder-suicide: father

The grieving father of four children who were killed in a family mass murder and suicide case that rocked Australia said Sunday their grandfather was to blame for what he called a planned shooting.

Aaron Cockman’s children — three boys and a girl aged eight to 13 — were among the seven people found dead by police on a rural property in the small town of Osmington near the Margaret River wine region of Western Australia.

The bodies of their mother Katrina Miles, 35, and grandparents Peter and Cynda Miles were also found at the property.

Cockman, who told reporters in Margaret River he was estranged from Katrina, said “Peter didn’t snap”.

“I think he’s thought this through. I think he’s been thinking this through for a long time,” Cockman added in his first public comments since the shootings.

Police have yet to confirm which family member was the shooter but said they were not searching for any suspects.

Three firearms licensed to Peter Miles were found by investigators.

Cockman said that after feeling “so much anger” during legal struggles over custody of his children, such feelings had vanished.

Published in Daily Times, May 14th 2018.