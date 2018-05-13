CPEC will change country’s fate: Mushahid

ISLAMABAD: Parliamentary Committee on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Chairman Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed Sunday said the CPEC being a mega national project would change the fate of the country and its people.

The CPEC was a long-term project, which would bring economic revolution in the country, he said talking to a news channel. Mushahid said industrial zones, roads, motorways, infrastructure and energy projects had been executed under the CPEC.

Launching of the Thar-coal power plant was a dream of all the previous governments, but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government had taken the practical steps for generating electricity through that project, he added.

Mushahid said the priority had been given to all sectors, including education, technology, culture, tourism and agriculture. He said the South Asian countries were looking towards the Gwadar port due to the CPEC.

He stated that the parliamentary committee had removed all the reservations of the provinces regarding the CPEC and now, it would provide equal opportunities and benefits to all the areas of Pakistan.

To a query, he said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif was the most popular leader, who was facing the cases with patience.

The senator said the former prime minister had implemented the court decision for the supremacy of law, adding that he had cooperated with Joint Investigation Team (JIT) despite having reservations on the process of investigations.

Nawaz Sharif, he said, had taken all the decisions in the best national interest. The big gatherings addressed by the former prime minister had enhanced popularity graph of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), he added.

To a question, he said the next general election would be held on stipulated time.