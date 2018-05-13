Pakistan in driving seat as Ireland bowled out for 130

DUBLIN: Pakistani bowling attack left no stone unturned as they bowled Ireland out for 130 on day 3 of the first innings of the Dublin Test on Sunday.Pakistan started day 3 with 268/6, while the team piled up a total of 310 at the loss of 9 wickets before announcing declaration. Debutant Faheem Ashraf and leg-spinner Shadab Khan scored a half-century each to pull the team out of hot waters.In reply, Ireland lost 3-wickets before lunch in 6 overs, courtesy a double strike from pacer Muhammad Abbas, who went on to take 4 wickets by the end of the Irish innings. Shadab (3), Muhammad Amir (2), while Faheem Ashraf (1) shared the remaining spoils to restrict the hosts to a humble total of 130.Ireland were put to bat for a second consecutive time after they failed to avoid the follow-on, and are currently at 7-0 as the play progresses.The sole Test match between the two teams is Ireland’s first ever Test match in history, and now it seems that the team would be looking to avoid a loss on debut as Pakistan remains in the driving seat.