Pakistan in driving seat as Ireland bowled out for 130

DUBLIN: Pakistani bowling attack left no stone unturned as they bowled Ireland out for 130 on day 3 of the first innings of the Dublin Test on Sunday.

Pakistan started day 3 with 268/6, while the team piled up a total of 310 at the loss of 9 wickets before announcing declaration. Debutant Faheem Ashraf and leg-spinner Shadab Khan scored a half-century each to pull the team out of hot waters.

In reply, Ireland lost 3-wickets before lunch in 6 overs, courtesy a double strike from pacer Muhammad Abbas, who went on to take 4 wickets by the end of the Irish innings. Shadab (3), Muhammad Amir (2), while Faheem Ashraf (1) shared the remaining spoils to restrict the hosts to a humble total of 130.

Ireland were put to bat for a second consecutive time after they failed to avoid the follow-on, and are currently at 7-0 as the play progresses.

The sole Test match between the two teams is Ireland’s first ever Test match in history, and now it seems that the team would be looking to avoid a loss on debut as Pakistan remains in the driving seat.