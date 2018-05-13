Mansoor Ahmed laid to rest in Karachi

KARACHI: Former Pakistan hockey goal-keeper and Olympian Mansoor Ahmed was laid to rest in Karachi’s Defence phase 1 graveyard on Sunday.

His funeral prayer was attended by former teammates and Olympians Hanif Khan, Shahid Ali, Nasir Ali, Ayaz Mehmood and ex-Pakistan national cricket team captain Shahid Khan Afridi among others.

Mansoor Ahmed passed away in Karachi on Saturday due to prolonged ailment.

Mansoor was suffering from heart-related issues for the past three years and was undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in Karachi.

The 49-year-old former goal-keeper represented Pakistan in 338 international matches. He took part in three Olympics, winning a bronze medal in 1992.

He was considered one of the greatest talents to represent Pakistan’s hockey during the country’s Golden era in the 80s.

During his career that lasted over a decade, Mansoor bagged 12 gold, 12 bronze and 8 silver medals, making him one of the most decorated hockey stars in the country.