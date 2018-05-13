Imran Khan is not a ‘ladla’, says CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Sunday said that PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not the ‘ladla’ of the judiciary.

Hearing the Bani Gala encroachment case, Justice Nisar questioned that why was an impression being created that the judiciary was offering special treatment to Imran Khan.

During the hearing, CJP questioned the Federal State Minister for Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD) Tariq Fazal Chaudhry on why an impression was being created that Imran was judiciary’s ‘ladla’.

“Tell us, when have we given special treatment or offered concession to him over any matter?” CJP questioned.

CJP remarked that it is the government’s responsibility to take action against encroachment and”if the government won’t do anything about it, what can we do?”

Tariq conceded before the court that illegal construction in Bani Gala was regularised by the ministry and not the Supreme Court. He added that Imran had provided forged documents of his property.

To this, Justice Nisar said: “If it is so, then investigate the matter properly if you wish to do so.”

The minister said that summary to regularise illegal constructions at Bani Gala was sent to the federal cabinet.

The chief justice ordered to refer the illegal constructions issue federal ombudsman and asked the affected to submit their application within two days.