NAB summons Nawaz for ‘illegal’ construction of road

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday was summoned by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly misusing his authority for “illegal” construction of a road leading to his residence in Jati Umra, Raiwind.

NAB has summoned Nawaz on May 20th, while he was also summoned twice before, but did not appear since he was in London to visit ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz.

The watchdog claimed that the Sharif brothers misused their power to widen the roads by four feet between their family residence and Raiwind.

The case involves misuse of the funds of Rs125 million allocated by District Council for the development of projects in Lahore.

It was added that the former PM had used funds allocated for construction of a school and dispensary to widen the road in 1998.

NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to re-investigate the case, after which a reference against the brothers will be filed in the accountability court.