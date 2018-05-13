Teaser of Nawazuddin’s ‘Manto’ released at Cannes

The trailer of the highly anticipated movie ‘Manto’ was screened at the 71st Cannes Film Festival on Saturday.

The movie, directed by Nandita Das, is a biopic of writer and dramatist Saadat Hassan Manto, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the main character.

The teaser gives a glimpse of Manto’s personal life, his rebellious writings and the court case against him. The makers of Manto describe it as a tale of two emerging nations, two faltering cities and one man who tries to make sense all of it.

While speaking at the teaser launch of Manto, Nandita said Manto was not a message-driven film.

“The idea is to tell a story for the audience. We are not putting Manto on a pedestal. He was somebody who used to speak the truth despite all challenges he faced. For youth, it is extremely inspirational to see someone like him. I think it’s a film where the audience will be able to take home something and everyone will relate to his personality,” she was quoted by IANS as saying.

Nawazuddin, Rasika Dugal, and Tahir Raj Bhasin were also there at the teaser launch.

The teaser can be watched here: