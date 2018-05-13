‘Nawaz has risked Pakistan’s future’: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday berated former Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on twitter for jeopardizing Pakistan’s sovereignty.

Khan took it to twitter, stating in a tweet that Nawaz had chained the Nation to the clutches of slavery. He added that the public had unveiled the real face of Nawaz despite his masks, while thanking the people of Karachi for coming out in support of PTI’s agenda for change on May 12.

PTI chief in his tweet, referred to Sharif’s interview to a private news channel before Multan’s public rally on May 11 stating that Nawaz had joined hands with forces working against Pakistan. He further accused Sharif for speaking Indian PM Modi’s language in order to safeguard Rs 300 billion, which he had secretly concealed under the names of his son’s offshore companies.

Khan added that Sharif had risked Pakistan’s future by trying to destroy State institutions like Supreme Court (SC), army and National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

While referring to history, Khan remarked that Sharif was Mir Jaffar of the recent times, as he has joined hands with the ‘angrez’ for his private gains.

History states that Mir Jaffar was the first Nawab of Bengal that rose to power with the help of the British in 1750s.