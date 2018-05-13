Power lifter Maryam Nasim secures bronze medal in an International event

Pakistani-Australian powerlifter, Maryam Nasim, who won a silver medal last year, secured a bronze medal at Avia Powerlifting competition on Sunday. The superwomen sustained a back injury earlier, yet defied all odds and won the medal.

Avia Powerlifting competition invites powerlifters of different nationalities residing in Austrailia.

The event is held under Powerlifting Australian and approved by the International Powerlifting Federation.

Nasim participated in the 63 kilograms category of the event alongside participants from seven other countries.

After winning, Maryam expressed gratitude to her parents and her coach in a social media post.

Maryam, who hails from Peshawar, works as a banker in Australia.

Nasim is currently residing in Australia, where she went to pursue higher education.