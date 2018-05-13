Internews’ Earth Journalism Network holds First ‘Training of Trainers’ in the Asia-Pacific

RAYONG, THAILAND: Recently, Internews Earth Journalism Network (EJN) Asia-Pacific held its first Training of Trainers, Managers in the coastal region of Rayong, Thailand.

The five-day training brought together 24 leaders of environmental journalist networks in the region, journalists and project team members to discuss the needs and challenges faced by environmental journalists, the main environmental threats in different countries and sub-regions, and the priorities for the project.

Leaders of environmental journalist networks from Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Cambodia, Fiji, Philippines and Thailand participated in this first Training of Trainers in Asia-Pacific region.

The workshop covered the topics of monitoring and evaluation approaches, gender inclusion, digital literacy, journalist safety and data journalism.

Ittinat Seeboonruang was the lead trainer of the Training of Trainers, while Jen Wilton hold a session on Outcome Harvesting, Seila Sar spoke on Monitoring and Evaluation, Nisha Onta of WOCAN talked about gender inclusion in environmental journalism, Pratch Rujivanarom of The Nation discussed about Safety of Environmental Journalists, Arthit Suriyawongkul presented ‘Digital Literacy and Safety’, Stefano Wrobleski hold a session on ‘Journalism in the Digital Age’, James Fahn, Internews’ Executive Director, Earth Journalism Network highlighted EJN activities, also spoke on Fundraising. While, Ramesh Bhushal, Nantiya Tangwisutijit, Florence Armein, Imelda Abano and Amar Guriro introduced the environmental journalists network and websites supported by Earth Journalism Network (EJN). Ilex Tora introduced Pacific Environment Journalists Network.

While, Nantiya Tangwisutijit, Juthamas Sukitjanont briefed about the field trip.

The participating journalists participated in the field trip to Laem Chabang and Na Klua old town, an area marked out by the Thai government for the development of the Eastern Economic Corridor. There, the local community took us on a walking tour around the hundred-year-old town they are keen to conserve. They also spoke to a community of local fishermen and an academic about their concerns of the expansion of the Laem Chabang port and its implications for local fish stocks and livelihoods.



Despite the intensive program for the training, participants managed to find time to do a game of ultimate frisbee on the beach, and for those who seek peace and mindfulness, yoga by the pool. The five days spent together at the training and the common challenges shared by journalists from across the region helped strengthen the bonding among the participants and the joint commitment to improve the quality and quantity of environmental journalism in the region.