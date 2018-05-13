11 killed in rainstorm across Punjab, KP

LAHORE: At least 11 were killed after rain caused destruction in Punjab and many parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) on Saturday night.

Roof and walls of a house in Bajor Agency collapsed causing 8 casualties, while one man died in Nowshera after being struck by lightning. Two others also died when a roof collapsed in Bhakkar.

Moreover, at least 16 people were left injured in the incident. The rain also caused traffic jam in various parts of Swat.

In Gujranwala, 100 electricity feeders tripped resulting in the power outage for several hours in many areas of the city. Heavy rain in Chichawatni, Hafizabad, and Sialkot caused temperature to drop.

According to the MET office, KP, FATA, Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sarghoda, Faisalabad, Malakand divisions, Hazara, Quetta, and Zhob divisions are expected to experience rainfall today.