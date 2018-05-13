Seminar held to raise awareness against migrating birds

LAHORE: World Migratory Bird Day 2018 was observed under the theme Unifying Our Voices for Bird Conservation, with an aim to welcome migratory birds and spread awareness among society for their conservation on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that an innovative partnership of Environment for the Americas, the Convention on Migratory Species and the Agreement on the Conservation of African-Eurasian Migratory Waterbirds had announced to celebrate a new joint campaign by adopting the single name of World Migratory Bird Day, twice in a year from 2018 onwards, on the second Saturday of May and in October.

In this connection, the Punjab Wildlife & Parks Department organised a seminar at the Lahore Zoo, in which Wildlife & Parks Department Director General Khalid Khan participated. On the occasion, Deputy Director Headquarters Muhammad Naeem, Deputy Director Lahore Region Syed Zafarul Hassan, Lahore Zoo Director Hassan Ali and other officials of the department were present.

An awareness walk was carried out in the Lahore Zoo and painting competition among students was also organised. In the walk and painting competition, students of different universities and schools very energetically participated.

Addressing the participants, Khalid Ayaz Khan said that millions of birds every year in the start of summer season migrate from cold regions to warmer regions like Pakistan and India through the Indus Flyway. Pakistan holds importance in the world owing to its beautiful wetlands. He said that around one million birds every year migrate in different areas of Pakistan including Noshara, Kohat, Swat, Mangla Dam and other areas of Punjab after covering a 4500 kilometre distance, as per survey of International Union for Conservation of Nature.

He said that everyone should to play their own role for their conservation and protect their residences by joining hands with the government and non-government organisations who are working for the protection of these birds.

Published in Daily Times, May 13th 2018.