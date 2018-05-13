National History Museum to open its doors from July 1, Sharmeen hosts curated walk-through

LAHORE: The Citizens Archive of Pakistan (CAP) hosted a curated walk-through of the brand new National History Museum, a project of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Lahore, Government of Punjab on Saturday.

The museum is set to open its doors to the rest of the public from July 1. State-of-the-art technology has been used to ensure an interactive and immersive experience for visitors. Virtual reality, cinema, hologramme and an amphitheatre are just some to remember of the exciting features of this museum that ensure a holistic experience for visitors. Digital in nature, the museum is the first of its kind in the country.

CAP said that the National History Museum takes visitors on a journey through the history of Pakistan. It commemorates major events leading up to the 1947 Partition, including the Lahore Resolution and Gandhi-Jinnah talks, followed by the journey to Pakistan, which marks the largest migration ever witnessed. This side of the newly formed border of the sub-continent is brought to life; the switch from refugee to citizen, formation of the first government of Pakistan, and emergence of Pakistan’s own unique identity via its popular culture and sports are all featured in the museum. The heroes and extraordinary women of this country are also celebrated in exhibits dedicated to them.

Two-time Academy Award winning filmmaker and patron-in-chief for CAP Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy said the story of Pakistan is the story of her people and their struggles and for the first time a museum has been established to pay homage to the first generation of this nation. The oral histories, photographs, videos and interactive museum exhibits have all been culled from CAP and “we cannot wait to share them with young and old alike”.

She further said that the National History Museum is a place of introspection to understand who we are as a nation and where we come from.

CAP President Amean J said, “The National History Museum in Lahore will remind us of the determination our forefathers had for independence; elderly will be reminded of the sacrifices they made during partition, youth will be inspired by the struggles and success to lead us forward and lastly, children will be motivated to envision a thriving future for Pakistan. A state of the art museum and the first of its kind in the country will instigate pride in all generations and peoples of all walks of life.”

PHA Director General Mian Shakeel Ahmad said that a landmark project of PHA the National History Museum provides a unique opportunity to the public, especially the youth, to experience the creation of Pakistan, actively relate to historic national events, and celebrate the heroes and heroines who played a pivotal role in making the idea of Pakistan a reality.

Published in Daily Times, May 13th 2018.