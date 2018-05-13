Don’t you know tumhe kyun nikala, asks Parvez Elahi

LAHORE: Senior central leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid and former deputy prime minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi has said that every scheme of Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has failed and his corruption is fully coming to the fore.

He was addressing a General Workers meeting at his residence on Saturday.

On the occasion, Member of Provincial Assembly Khadijah Farooqui, District President Faisalabad Muhammad Azeem, Ch Burhanul Muqtadir, Ch Nabi Ahmad, Ch Ehsanullah Tarar, Malik Faraz Awan, Rana Tasawar Hussain, Ch Hassan Akhtar, Asher Wasim Babar, Malik Bashir, Abubakar Hamza, Nighat Rana and Mohtarma Mussarat Khan were also present.

Ch Parvez Elahi said that N-League’s corruption has come to the fore through the Ashiana Housing Scheme.

“We will provide every possible facility because workers are the real strength of the party. The objective of our politics is to provide facilities to the common and poor man,” Parvez Elahi said, adding that former PM Nawaz Sharif keeps saying ‘mujhe kyun nikala?’ (why was I ousted?). Because of his stances, Nawaz Sharif has been removed thrice from the office of the prime minister. By defaming the institutions, whose mission is he fulfilling?”

Elahi further said that because of defective constructions, a speedo bus in Multan had fallen over. “This road was inaugurated only a month ago which is ample proof of corruption by Shehbaz Sharif. By scrapping our projects, Shehbaz has demonstrated his enmity of the people. Today, doctors, teachers, farmers and workers are on strike against him on the roads,” Elahi said.

He said all parties including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf are telling people that on coming into power, we will do wonders, whereas we have already done a lot of work for the welfare of the people. Insha Allah, on coming into power, again we will further carry these onwards. We have implemented our manifesto. Today, everyone, including farmers, workers, patients and teachers are remembering the tenure of PML-Q.

Muslim League Faisalabad delegation had invited Elahi to visit Faisalabad and Jaranwala.

District President of Faisalabad Rana Muhammad Azeem said that the party will gain strength in real sense now.

Published in Daily Times, May 13th 2018.