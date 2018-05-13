APNS summit on Future of Advertising tomorrow

The All Pakistan Newspapers Society is organizing a one-day conference on ‘Future of Advertising’ tomorrow (Monday) in the federal capital.

The conference will cover topics ranging from creativity, media planning to government advertising.

The summit will have three sessions. Speakers at the first session titled ‘Creating Great Print Ads’ include Shahzad Nawaz Design CEO Shahzad Nawaz, D’Hamidi Partnership Pvt Ltd CEO Faraz Maqsood, GroupM Pakistan Pvt Ltd CEO Fouad Hussain and M Holdings CEO Raihan Merchant.

The second session will be ‘Media Planning and its Implications for the Print Media’ where PIO Mohammad Saleem, former information secretary Ashfaq Gondal, Sindh Information Secretary Imran Atta Somroo, Punjab Information Secretary Raja Jehangir and KP Information Secretary Qaiser Alam will participate.

The third session will discuss issues relating to challenges and future of government advertising wherein Pakistan Advertising Association Chairman Jawad Humayun

M Communications Pvt Ltd Group Chairman Sohail Kissat, Creative Junction Pvt Ltd CEO Zubair Rehan and Pirana Advertising Pvt Ltd CEO Imran Irshad will be the keynote speakers.

Former Pakistan Advertisers Society president Aly Mustansir will also give an advertisers’ perspective on print media.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb will grace the occasion as the chief guest. Member publications, accredited advertising agencies, media practitioners and high officials have confirmed their attendance at the summit.

Published in Daily Times, May 13th 2018.