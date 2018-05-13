MDH holds Hajj training session for intending pilgrims

KHANEWAL: The Multan Directorate of Hajj (MDH) organised a second training session for the Hajj-2018 pilgrims of Khanewal district.

The training sessions were held in Kabirwala and Khanewal, respectively in which 435 people participated. In his address to the participants, the training session coordinator Rana Muhammad Asif revealed that the government has regulated excellent arrangements for the people going for pilgrimage this year, and the training sessions are the part of those arrangements.

Furthermore, he asserted that a separate training session would be conducted for the people who are nominated in the second Hajj draw. Later, training certificates were distributed amongst 435 trainees.

Trainers including Rana Muhammad, Saleem Bilali, Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah and Malik Shabbir Awan delivered lectures and practically taught the participants about the five-day Hajj performance.

Importantly, they urged the participants to reflect discipline and honesty by their actions while their stay in Saudi Arabia as they would be representing Pakistan.

The trainees appreciated the arrangements made by the Directorate of Hajj and district government. The senior journalists including Anjum Bashir Ahmad, Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, the finance secretary Citizens Forum Bao Muhammad Naseem, Muhammad Ikram and Muhammad Akmal also attended the training session.

