Khanewal DSJ lauds tree plantation drive

KHANEWAL: The Khanewal district and sessions judge (DSJ) Masood-ul-Hassan on Saturday urged for a massive tree plantation while addressing the media after planting tree in front of Government College for Women (GCW) in Khanewal as part of tree-plantation drive 2018 launched by Citizens Forum (CF).

“Tree plantation is a form of charity that does not require a lot of time or cost. It would not be practical for everyone to participate in the campaign, however if every segment of the country plants even a single tree that would surely reduce environmental pollution and prevent adverse climate changes,” he remarked.

The DSJ Javaid-ul-Hassan appreciated Citizens Forum for its effort to surround Khanewal by lush greenery and said that tree plantation is a prime factor for the reduction of greenhouse gases.

“In a lifespan of a tree, it absorbs approximately 1 tonnes of carbon dioxide (CO2),” he revealed. Earlier, CF President Dr Muhammad Yousaf Sumra, Bao Muhammad Naseem and Prof Dr Muhammad Yousaf briefed DSJ Javaid-ul-Hassan regarding development and the ongoing tree plantation drive.

The Principal GCW Prof Zainab Masood, president district bar association Ajmal Bhutta, GS DBA Ch Muhammad Kaleem Arshad, deputy director colleges Prof Dr Ibrar Ahmad Aabi and senior journalists also participated in the programme.

Published in Daily Times, May 13th 2018.