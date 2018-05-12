PM Abbasi congratulates newly-elected CPNE president Ariz Nizami

KARACHI: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday congratulated senior journalist Arif Nizami on his appointment as the president of President Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE).

Speaking on occassion, PM Abbasi said that the appointment of Nizami as CPNE’s head is a positive omen for journalism across the country and the council.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Punjab counterpart Shehbaz Sharif also forwarded their best wishes to Arif Nizami. Murad Ali Shah said that Nizami taking charge of CPNE will strengthen the council.

Shehbaz Sharif congratulated Nizami and others saying that he hopes the new CPNE team would promote freedom of press and democracy in the country. “Journalism plays a crucial role in highlighting the problems faced by the society,” he added.

Balochistan CM Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that CPNE has played an instrumental role in promoting free and responsible journalism in the country, while he assured full cooperation of the provincial government for the development of journalism in the country.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also congratulated Arif Nizami and Jabbar Khattak on their election as President and General Secretary of Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors.

In a felicitation message, she said that CPNE is playing a vital role in promoting high traditions of journalism and democracy in the country. She said the government will fully cooperate with CPNE in the promotion freedom of media and quality journalism in the country.

The CPNE elected body includes president Arif Nizami, Secretary General Dr Jabbar Khattak, Islamabad Vice President Rehman Ali, Punjab VP Ayaz Khan, Sindh VP Ikram Saigol, KPK VP Tahir Farooq, Balochistan VP Arif Baloch, Joint Secretary Amir Mehmood and Information Secretary Adnan Malik.

The CPNE team was later invited for tea by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair, who also congratulated the dignitaries and hoped that with the new appointments, the CPNE will promote freedom of expression and responsible journalism.