Concerned Citizens’ Group welcomes ceasefire appeal in Kashmir during Ramzan, Amarnath Yatra

DELHI: The Concerned Citizens’ Group on Saturday endorsed the joint appeal of the political parties of Jammu and Kashmir for a ceasefire during Ramzan and on occasion of Amarnath Yatra.

The statement issued by CCG leaders, including spearhead Yashwant Sinha and leaders Wajahat Habibullah, Kapil Kak, Bharat Bhushan and Sushobha Barve, urged the Indian forces to observe ceasefire until attacked first.

It was added that while the ceasefire is observed, the government representatives must take it as a chance and hold purposeful dialogues with stakeholders in the region.

“We also appeal to all concerned in J&K to abjure violence during Ramzan as well as the ensuing Amarnath Yatra and respond positively if the government takes such an initiative,” the joint-statement said.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mutfi said while briefing the media after an all-party meeting that the stakeholders have decided to appeal to the Government of India to observe a unilateral ceasefire during the month of Ramzan and occasion of Amarnath Yatra.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta endorsed Mutfi’s statements saying that the party’s stance was “what CM Mehbooba Mutfi said.”

However, BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said that “a ceasefire at this moment would not solve the problem.” He added that a ceasefire would aggravate the problem as “the Army has an upper hand at the moment”.

During the 4-hour long meeting, it was decided that an all-party delegation should meet with Indian PM Narendra Modi and discuss the possibility of a ceasefire, but a final call will only be made after consultation with senior leaders.