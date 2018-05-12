ATC seeks reply from stakeholders as Rao Anwar files bail plea

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday asked stakeholders to submit a reply after ex-SSP and prime accused in Naqeebullah murder case, Rao Anwar, filed a bail petition before the court.

Rao Anwar’s counsel filed a bail application before the court claiming that the report filed against the ex-SSP had various discrepancies and that Anwar was not present when the incident took place.

The court admitted the plea, while it also set May 14 as the date for hearing of the petition. Earlier, it was reported that Anwar had been offered a ‘deal’ if he became a prosecution witness in the case

Earlier this month, Rao Anwar failed to appear before the court pertaining a case hearing after jail authorities said he was ‘medically ill’.