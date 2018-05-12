Hockey legend Mansoor Ahmed passes away

KARACHI: Former Olympian and Pakistan hockey team captain Mansoor Ahmed passed away in Karachi on Saturday due to prolonged ailment.

Mansoor was suffering from heart-related issues for the past three years and was undergoing treatment at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in Karachi.

The 49-year-old former goal-keeper represented Pakistan in 338 international matches. He took part in three Olympics, winning a bronze medal in 1992.

He was considered one of the greatest talents to represent Pakistan’s hockey during the country’s Golden era in the 80s.

During his career that lasted over a decade, Mansoor bagged 12 gold, 12 bronze and 8 silver medals, making him one of the most decorated hockey stars in the country.