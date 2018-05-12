Will befittingly respond to hostililty: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said that despite the country’s desire for peace, Pakistan will befittingly respond to any hostility along the frontiers.

“Pakistan aims to establish peaceful relations with the neighbouring countries, but in case of hostility, the country is fully capable of responding befittingly,” Gen Bajwa said during the 76th Formation commanders’ conference at GHQ.

The COAS also lauded the operational capabilities and high morale of the Pakistan armed forces, while the conference attendees vowed to serve the country in collaboration with other state institutions.

Moreover, matters pertaining the geo-strategic situation, threats to national security and challenges faced by the country were pondered upon during the meeting.