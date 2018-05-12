CJP demands answers from Sindh govt over Thar deaths

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar on Saturday directed the Sindh government to submit a reply before the apex court regarding deaths of children in Tharparkar.

Justice Nisar was hearing a case in SC Karachi registry regarding deaths of children in Tharparkar due to lack of health facilities provided by the government.

During the hearing, an Aga Khan hospital analytical report was presented before the apex court which highlighted that the reason for infant deaths was a lack of medical facilities.

After examining the report, the CJP remarked: “This means, the Sindh government is responsible for all the deaths in Thar.”

CJP summoned a detailed report on the matter from the commission tasked to probe into the deaths of children in Thar, while in light of the Aga Khan report, he also directed Sindh government to submit a reply.