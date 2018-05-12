CJP summons KE official over excessive loadshedding

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Saqib Nisar summoned the chief executive officer of K-Electric and said that load-shedding is “criminal negligence”.

The judge summoned the chief executive officer of K-Electric, Tayyab Tareen during a case hearing at apex court’s Karachi registry. “I have heard you are not supplying electricity to the people of Karachi. Should we leave the people at your mercy?” the top judge questioned Tareen.

“What will the people do in Ramzan?”, the CJP added.

The CJP asked the KE official about the load-shedding in the city, to which the CEO replied, “we have a load-shedding schedule in some areas.”

The CJP then ordered the power utility authorities to brief the court of the entire situation by May 20. The CJP also ordered authorities to give a schedule of the load-shedding to the citizens.

According to detials, Bin Qasim power plant had faced a shortfall of 600MW-700MW, which is causing unannounced load-shedding. However, KE had earlier promised that power situation would be in control in three days.