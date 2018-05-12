Pervez Khattak gives detailed response to NAB over corruption allegations

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pervez Khattak on Saturday submitted a detailed response to the questionnaires the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had presented him with.

The questionnaires–two in total with each having around 15 questions–were presented to the CM and pertained to the use of an official helicopter and to the illegal lease of land in Malam Jabba.

The KP government had initially agreed to lease 5 acres for the construction of a hotel, and 12 acres for a chairlift project, but had ended up leasing 275 acres to a private company for 33 years.

The national watchdog had summoned Mr Khattak on the 24th of April to explain this lease.

The province’s tourism department, however, rejects this land was ever leased to any company.