Uncle kills nephew in another gruesome incident of ‘honour’ killing

KARACHI: In yet another incident of honour killing, an uncle killed his teenage nephew last week and buried his corpse in their home in Karachi.

The boy was believed to be 18 years old and was beaten to death by his uncle, the Police claimed.

Police took notice of the incident after the victim’s grandfather informed them about the murder.

The guilty is currently on the run, while the deceased’s corpse has been shifted to a local hospital for autopsy.

This is the third incident of honour killing that has struck the country’s largest city over the past few days.

The police had disclosed earlier this week that a female teacher accused of killing her student and later committing suicide in Karachi was in fact another honour killing.