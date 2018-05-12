Pakistan pays US back in own coin

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday slapped travel restrictions on American diplomats in the country, apparently in a tit-for-tat move as similar restrictions on the movement of Pakistani diplomats in the United States (US) came into effect on May 11.

The Foreign Office through a letter had informed the American embassy in Islamabad last month that Pakistan would be obliged to take reciprocal actions with effect from May 11 in case travel permission regime for Pakistani diplomats and officials is implemented in the US.

Last month, the State Department had announced that Pakistani diplomats would only be allowed to move around within the 40-kilometre radius in Washington and would have to seek prior permission if they intended to travel beyond the prescribed limit.

As Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US Aizaz Chaudhry confirmed that travel restrictions on Pakistani diplomatic staff had come into effect on Friday, the Foreign Office in Islamabad announced that the reciprocal limits had been imposed on US diplomatic staff deployed in the country.

The measures also include treating US diplomatic cargo at Pakistani airports and ports in accordance with the Vienna Convention’s Article 27 which does not provide for an exemption from scanning. Rules governing interaction between foreign diplomats and Pakistani officials, which were already communicated to the US embassy in Islamabad, would also take effect, according to a notification issued by the ministry.

The notification states the withdrawal of seven facilities afforded to US diplomats, including the use of non-diplomatic number plates on official vehicles; use of diplomatic number plates on unspecified or rented vehicles; overshooting visa periods and the use of multiple passports.

The US embassy will now also have to seek no objection certificates from the ministry to install radio communication system at residences and safe houses, and while renting property or moving from one property to another.

The embassy will be unable to use tinted windows on official vehicles as well as rented vehicles and use cell phone SIMs that are not biometrically verified or registered.

US diplomats in Pakistan are already prohibited from visiting high-security areas, such as the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).

The FO clarified that the measures are in response to the US decision limiting the movement of their diplomats in America.

Pakistan has an embassy in Washington DC and four consulates in the rest of the country.

The first deadline for the restrictions to come into effect was said to be May 1 but following partially successful negotiations, the timeframe was extended by 10 days.

According to Ambassador Chaudhry, the restrictions cover two-tier officials stationed in the US bearing visa categories of A1 and A2 and also the members of their families, including children. “Over 250 Pakistani individuals altogether might get affected by this ban,” he said.

This is the first time for Pakistani diplomats serving in America and their families to face travel regulations. In the past, US governments have practised such codes on Russian and Chinese officials.

Muna Habib adds from Washington

Speaking to media at the 27th Pakistan-American Congress (PAC) annual friendship day at the Capitol Hill in Washington DC, Ambassador Chaudhry said the move will further strain the already fraught bilateral relations. “Both countries had recently again come closer to each other and measures like these will only complicate the matters. Any grievances could have been resolved through an appropriate mechanism. This step was quite unnecessary,” he maintained.

Chaudhry’s views were echoed by Congressman Donald Norcross, a New Jersey Democrat. Speaking to Pakistani media, he said the important thing is to engage in dialogue. “If we are inhibiting the conversation, I do not think that is a smart thing to do,” he opined.

Published in Daily Times, May 12th 2018.