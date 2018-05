Rain delays Pak-Ireland historic showdown

DUBLIN: Ireland’s first-ever Test match against Pakistan has been delayed due to rain on Friday.

The match was expected to kick-off at 3pm Pakistan Standard Time, but due to poor playing conditions, the start was delayed. The umpires were expected to inspect the conditions at 4pm, but there has not been an update as of yet.

Squads

Pakistan: Azhar Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Asad Shafiq, Sarfraz Ahmed (w/c), Usman Salahuddin, Sami Aslam, Haris Sohail, Saad Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Abbas, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Amir, Hasan Ali, Rahat Ali

Ireland: William Porterfield (c), Andrew Balbirnie, Ed Joyce, James Shannon, Gary Wilson, Niall O Brien (w), Tyrone Kane, Andy McBrine, Kevin O Brien, Paul Stirling, Stuart Thompson, Nathan Smith, Tim Murtagh, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young