LHC summons 6 for speaking against judges

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday has summoned six people including two Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmakers who were involved in using unsuitable language against the judges and other state institutions during rally in Kasur.

The bench was led by Justice Mazahir Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The names of those charged in the case are MNA Waseem Akhtar, MPA Naeem Safdar, Kasur Baitul Maal Chairperson Nasir Mehmood and Market Committee Chairperson Jameel Ahmed.

The case was filed against the accused when the PML-N party members on April 13 used inappropriate language against the judges in Kasur during a rally. All of the accused have denied the charges.

During the first week of May, the high court ordered to place the names of the accused on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi also took the matter into his hand and asked PML-N leader Sheikh Aftab to take action against the accused party members.