Police arrest 3 over murder in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Police on Friday three over the murder of Jamila Sheikh, whose body was found near a small area in Badin on May 4.

Jamila had moved to Hyderabad from Karachi in 2014 after getting married to Javed Lashari. The music teacher’s husband, step son Junaid and a friend named Sherzaman were arrested over the suspicious murder.

According to the police reports, the teacher was strangled to death by the three in her house just for working at an NGO in Hyderabad.

Last night, the murderers admitted in a press conference that they are responsible for the death of the music teacher.