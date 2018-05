LAHORE: Recently on social media, users have started a new campaign calling for boycott of chicken due to increased prices as Ramzan is on the way.

The unexpected change in the cost of chicken has been observed in different cities of Pakistan.

Before the prices for the chicken were normally around Rs150-200 per kg, but now the prices have increased upto Rs320.

Social media users have decided to boycott buying chicken for three days in order to counter the poultry mafia.