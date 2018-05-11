Peshawar hotel explosion kills 5 of a family

PESHAWAR: Five members of a family were killed and two were injured in an explosion in Afandi Hotel in Bilal Town on Thursday.

According to sources, the family was from Hangu and they had come to Peshawar for medical treatment.

The family included a man identified as Kamran, his wife, mother, two children and two of his brother’s sons. He was staying at the hotel along with his family, CCPO Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said.

Leakage of gas was the reason of explosion that occurred in room no 408.

Rescue teams reached the spot immediately and shifted the bodies and injured to Rawalpindi as there is no properly functioning burn unit in Peshawar, while further investigations are underway.