Ten percent raise in basic salary and pensions

Sindh Chief Minister Thursday announced a ten percent increase in the basic salary of government employees for the next fiscal year.

“For the next financial year, we are proposing an increase of 10 percent in basic salary of all government employees and pensioners,” he said while unveiling the provincial budget for fiscal year 2018-19.

He announced enhancement in rates of compensation to families of martyred Sindh police officers/officials from Rs 5 million to Rs 10 million per head along with one plot and one appointment from Rs 5 million, compensation of Rs 1 million on permanent incapacitation to Sindh police officers, enhancement of compensation on temporary incapacitation to Police Officers from Rs 50,000 to Rs 500,000 has been proposed.

Compensation of Rs 1 million on road/traffic accident in line of duty to Sindh Police officers/officials is also proposed. Enhancement of Panel Advocate’s Fee after 1994 from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 in various cases and three times enhancement in perks and privileges of advocate general officers in on cards.

Enhancement in special allowance to officers in BS-1 to BS-20 working in Sindh Higher Education Commission at rate of Rs 12,000 pm to Rs 175,000 pm is proposed.

Special allowance to officers in BS-1 to BS-20 working in Sindh Civil Service Academy at rate of Rs 12,000 pm to Rs 175,000, three times enhancement in rates of financial assistance to family of civil servants who dies while in service. Utility allowance at Rs 4,000 to Rs 60,000 pm. to regular employees of provincial ombudsman is proposed.

The rate of minimum Pension enhanced from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000 and minimum family pension from Rs 4,500 to Rs 7,500 in respect of pensioners of government of Sindh. Rate of minimum pension will be Rs 15, 000 for pensioners whose age is 75 years or above. Over time allowance admissible to staff such as car drivers and dispatch riders has been enhanced from Rs 40 per hour to Rs 80 per hour subject to maximum of Rs 480 on working days and Rs 100 per hour on closed holidays subject to maximum of Rs 600 per day.

Published in Daily Times, May 11th 2018.