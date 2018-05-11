Murad unveils Rs 1.14tr budget

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah presented a Rs 1.14 trillion tax-free budget with Rs 343.90 billion development outlay for next financial year and requested the house to authorise expenditure for only three months from July 1 to September 30, 2018.

“Though constitutionally, we have mandate to approve budget for next whole financial year, however, to uphold party principals of fair play we believe that it is rightful mandate of the incoming government to set budget priorities for themselves,” he said.

The chief minister said that almost 75 percent of Sindh government’s revenue receipts were dependent on federal transfers, consisting of shares from federal divisible pool, straight transfers and grant to offset losses in lieu of abolition of OZT.

“The major chunk comes from divisible pool taxes, which is distributed to the provinces under NFC formula, he said.

He said that decision on 9th NFC award was long awaited. “The delay is causing huge economic loss to provinces, especially the province of Sindh because its revenue collection is much higher as compared to other provinces.”

He urged federal government to announce NFC award soon so that further loss to the province could be avoided.

He said that only one tax has been devolved to provinces, which is sales tax on services. He said collection of sales tax on services when it was with federal government, stood at Rs 16 billion in 2010-11. After devolution collection figure is Rs 78.66 billion in 2016-17, showing a marked increase in collection.

He said that during 2017-18, Rs 274.00 billion was allocated in budget estimates for development which has been revised to Rs 226 billion, including Rs 28 billion for District ADP schemes. The departments will complete 714 schemes in the 2017-18 as compared to 536 schemes completed in last financial year 2016-17.

Development budget outlay stands at Rs 343.9bn

The total development budget outlay for Sindh in 2018-19 would be Rs 343.90 billion. This includes Rs 282 billion ADP (Rs252 billion provincial ADP and Rs 30 billion District ADP). There would be Rs 46.894 billion from Foreign Projects Assistance (FPA) and Rs 15.02 billion would be provided by federal government for PSDP schemes to be executed by government of Sindh.

He said that Sindh government has decided to prepare 80 percent of development budget for on-going schemes and leave 20 percent of budget space for new schemes in a block provision in ADP 2018-19.

Provincial development budget includes Rs 252. billion for ADP 2018-19 out of which Rs 202 billion being 80 percent has been allocated for 2226 on-going schemes, whereas new schemes of all departments would be accommodated under block provision of Rs 50 billion, being 20 percent of the development budget, earmarked separately as ‘Block Allocation’ for new schemes to be decided by next government for all sectors in ADP 2018-19. In addition, Rs 30 billion has been allocated for District ADP 2018-19.

Murad Ali Shah presented revised estimates for total receipts of province for current financial year 2017-18 and said Rs 966.6 billion, as against budget estimates of Rs 1028.9 billion. The Sindh government is largely dependent on federal transfers which constitute 61 percent of its total revenue.

There is decrease of Rs 28.5 billion in federal transfers in revised estimates 2017-18 as communicated by federal government, he said and added receipts of federal PSDP were slashed to Rs 20.4 billion from Rs 27.3 billion whereas revised FPA stands at Rs 27.7 billion as against Rs 42.7 billion.

Sindh Revenue Board and Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Department were able to achieve their tax targets. The provincial tax and non-tax receipt is revised to Rs 197 billion against an estimated target of Rs 199.6 billion.

Budget has been revised from Rs 1043.2 billion to Rs 987.8 billion. The current expenditure has been revised to Rs 685.2 billion from Rs 666.5 billion. Increase is primarily because of increase in pension of retired employees and grants to various sectors of economy.

Development expenditure has been revised at Rs 282.4 billion against an estimated allocation of Rs 344 billion. The development expenditure was recorded as Rs143.3 billion, he said.

Chief Minister said that total receipts of province for financial year 2017-18 were estimated at Rs 1028.9 billion. The estimated expenditure was Rs 1043.2 billion. Next financial year budget estimates of receipts is Rs 1,124 billion which was 8.5 percent higher than for current financial year. “Receipts from federal government on account of revenue assignment, straight transfer and grants are estimated at Rs 665.1 billion. Receipts from federal government are 59.2 percent of total receipts of the province. Receipts of federal PSDP are estimated at Rs 15 billion. Receipts on account of FPA, budgetary support loans and grants are estimated at Rs 46.9 billion. Receipts from provincial own sources including tax and non-tax receipts are estimated at Rs 243 billion, he said.

On expenditure side the outlay of budget was estimated at Rs 1144.2 billion as against budget estimate of Rs 1043.2 billion of 2017-18, reflecting an increase of 8.8 percent.

The current expenditure including current revenue expenditure of Rs 7,73.2 billion and current capital expenditure of Rs 27.1 billion stands at Rs 800.3 billion, he said.

Next financial year current expenditure constitutes 69.9 percent of total provincial budget. The estimates of development expenditure for financial year 2018-19 are pitched at Rs 344 billion.

Rs 1,000m set aside for families of martyrs, injured officials

He said Rs 1,000 million were allocated for disbursement as compensation to families of martyrs and injured personnel, recruitment of 10,000 police personnel made through NTS, Rs 159 million provided for training of newly recruited police constables at Pak Army Training Centres, investigation capability is being enhanced by establishing a state of art forensic lab besides DNA lab and crime record database, for first time in history of Sindh police, all driving license branches throughout province have been centrally connected and driving licenses are being delivered to applicants at their doorstep through courier service.

Creating 2782 posts for security of CPEC related projects; 2,959 posts for Training, Crime Branch, Traffic and Technical Training Sindh for enhancement of capacity of these units and 11,259 posts of different ranks for Sindh Police. Allocating funds worth Rs 5.712 billion in SNE (New) 2018-19 for purchase of physical assets; Rs 5.348 billion for Sindh Police, Rs 306.855 million for Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) and Rs 14.865 million for Frontier Constabulary (Sindh) and Rs 42.996 million for Home Department and its attached offices.

Non-development education budget raised to Rs 205.7bn

He said that allocation of education sector is Rs 178.70 billion. The non-development budget of education has been increased from Rs 178.70 billion to a total of Rs 205.739 billion in next financial year 2018-19.

Rs.24.4 billion are allocated in ADP 2018-19, for 309 on-going schemes only, whereas new schemes of education sector would be accommodated under provision of Rs 50 billion earmarked separately as ‘Block Allocation’ for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19, Rs.11.250 billion were allocated for different development schemes and ‘996’ units against 167 schemes would be completed by June 2018. Nine schools under JICA and 22 schools under USAID projects would be completed by June 2018. Fifteen more English medium schools in districts Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Thatta, Badin, Sujawal, Jamshoro, Naushahro Feroze, Sanghar, Khairpur, Ghotki, Mirpur Khas, Matiari, TM Khan and Tando Allahyar have been completed. Six comprehensive high schools in districts Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Jamshoro, Mirpur Khas and Umerkot will be completed by June 2018.

About 25 schools with Cambridge system (nursery to O level) and 25 schools with comprehensive high school are being established across province. 28 newly established degree colleges across province with annual operational cost of Rs 267 million and Rs 750 million are kept for innovative initiatives.

We have introduced a new intervention named STEM i.e. ‘Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, integrated curriculum in Sindh government and SEF secondary and high schools. We are proposing an allocation of Rs 9.6 billion in budget of Sindh Education Foundation for next financial year 2018-19 as against Rs 8.085 billion kept during CFY 2017-18.

For college education an allocation of Rs 5,000 million has been proposed for ADP 2018-19 for 48 on-going schemes with different interventions. The schemes are 11 new degree colleges would be established in districts Hyderabad, Korangi, Malir, Karachi West, Umerkot, Sukkur, Jamshoro, Shikarpur, Jacobabad one in each and two in Sanghar.

The allocation for special education for next financial year Rs 1,241 million has been proposed.

Rs 100.8bn earmarked for heath sector

The allocation for health sector is Rs 85.3 billion on non-development side and Rs 15.50 billion on development side during current financial 2017-18. During next financial year 2018-19 Rs 12.2 billion has been allocated on non-development side and Rs 12.50 billion on development side. Whereas new schemes of health sector will be accommodated under provision of Rs 50 billion earmarked separately as block allocation for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19.

Nearly 48 percent children in Sindh are malnourished and stunted. The Sindh government, in collaboration with World Bank, has started a multi-sectoral program to reduce rate of stunting in our children with aim to reduce it by 30 percent in the next five years. Murad Shah said that he has allocated Rs 5.1 billion in next year. The major departments responsible for this programme are health, agriculture, livestock and fisheries, local government.

Rs 750 million allocated for minorities’ welfare

To uplift the socio-economic conditions and welfare of minorities in Sindh, we are increasing grant for minorities from Rs 500 million in current year 2017-18 to Rs 750 million for next financial year 2018-19, which is to be used for financial assistance, medical treatment, scholarships and repair/renovation of religious places of minorities.

Rs 1,200 million allocated for village electrification, gasification programmes

Today 935 megawatts electricity is being injected into national grid through wind resources. 300 MW additional power would be available by July 2018 from six more wind power projects. He added that he plans to generate 2,485 MW power from wind ad and 1,550 Mega Watt solar energy through foreign funding.

He said that with help of World Bank Sindh Solar Energy Project for deployment of solar PV technologies in Sindh for $105 million. The project would be formally launched from next financial year.

Urban roof top solar programme for Karachi and Hyderabad; village electrification for off-grid areas with an initial target of 200,000 households across Sindh, 50 MW grid connected solar project at Manjhand, Jamshoro district and in-house capacity building.

He said that Keti Bandar-Gharo-Jhimpir wind corridor has potential to generate 50,000 MW power but lack of sufficient capacity transmission grid is hampering development of this huge resource.

Murad Shah said that to tap potential of coal reserves of Thatta, Jamshoro and Badin districts, government has established Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company (SLCMC).

Village electrification and village gasification programmes would continue for which Rs 1,200 million has been allocated, four schemes for assured water supply for Thar Coal filed at total cost of Rs 33, 310 million with next year’s allocation of Rs 2,530 million will be executed, Rs 7.00 billion has been allocated for 16 on-going development schemes in ADP 2018-19 for development of road infrastructure and water schemes for Thar coal, New schemes will be accommodated under the provision of Rs 50.00 billion earmarked separately as ‘Block Allocation’ for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19.

Government plans to develop high efficiency irrigation systems, conserving water to cultivate additional 30,000 acres of land. Lining of main canals and minors has been proposed to reduce the loss of water due to seepage. After lining of canals, it is expected that the conveyance losses will reduce from 30 percent to 15 percent and 285,371 acres of new land will be brought under cultivation with the saving of 950 cusecs of water.

Water, sanitation and solid waste management get Rs 14.71bn

The allocation for water supply, sanitation and solid waste management schemes was also increased from Rs 7.966 billion to Rs 14.717 billion. In addition, 26 non-ADP schemes of Rs 4.283 billion relating to water supply and sanitation have also been taken up during 2017-18 to address issue of water supply and sewerage.

In 2018-19, we have proposed: Rs 29.022 billion for 262 on-going schemes of water supply, sanitation and solid waste management in ADP 2018-19. Out of which Rs 9.10 billion are allocated for 141 on-going schemes of PHED for water supply and sewerage system in ADP 2018-19. This includes 15 schemes costing Rs 3621.742 million in phase-I for elimination of sewage discharging in fresh water bodies. Two major schemes for Karachi City (K-IV & S-III) under matching grants with allocation of Rs 7.261 billion. Whereas, new schemes of PHED and LGD will be accommodated under the provision of Rs 50 billion earmarked separately as ‘Block Allocation’ for new schemes for all sectors in ADP 2018-19.

He said that Saaf Suthro Sindh Programme is conceived as nutrition sensitive programme to cover sanitation component in order to help in reduction of malnutrition and stunting rates in province. The scope of Project is initially to cover 13 districts of Sindh. About 50 percent of rural population in these 13 districts would be covered by taking up 400 villages in each district.

He said that the target is to make 5,200 villages of Sindh as Open Defecation Free (ODF) villages by end of the programme.

ADP for agriculture sector pitched at Rs 5 billion

Agriculture contributes 24 percent to GDP. Sindh province’s contribution in national production is 36 percent in rice, 29 percent in sugarcane, 34 percent in cotton and 15 percent in wheat.

In Sindh wheat, cotton, rice and sugarcane are major field crops, which constitute 68 percent of the total cropped area, while mango, banana and chilies are major horticultural crops. Sindh produces 36 percent rice, 29 percent sugarcane, 34 percent cotton and 15 percent of wheat of total production in the country.

World Bank through two development projects has provided financial assistance to growers for increasing agricultural productivity in Sindh.

The current revenue expenditure of agriculture has been increased by 34 percent to Rs 10.36 billion in next financial year as against Rs 7.7 billion in current fiscal year.

The ADP for agriculture (excluding new schemes) under next financial year is pitched at Rs 5 billion, besides provincial ADP, Rs 5.94 billion have been allocated for foreign funded projects. Sindh irrigated agriculture productivity enhancement programme has an allocation of Rs 1.08 billion under on-going schemes. Preservation ad storage facility of fruits and vegetables through hot water treatment & controlled atmosphere store on subsidy to farmers is kept at Rs 508.8 million.

Provision of solar water pumps/tube wells on subsidised rates to farmers in Sindh will be continued under on-going with Rs 113 million. Government of Sindh has launched cash transfer scheme to mitigate effects of increasing prices of essential commodities and economic shocks. During current financial year, Rs 4.2 billion are being disbursed as cash transfer amongst chronically poor that have been identified by Benazir Income Support Programme. For next fiscal an amount of Rs 4.2 billion will be disbursed. Under this measure, Rs 2,000 cash grant is distributed among most as a Ramzan/Eid/ miscellaneous relief to most needy persons registered under Benazir Income Support Programme, in a very transparent and efficient manner.

On grants and subsidies on food items, Murad Ali hah said for next financial year, we have kept Rs 5 billion for wheat subsidy.

