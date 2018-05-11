13 die in truck-van collision

At least thirteen people were killed and 10 others injured after a passenger van was crushed by a truck in Abbottabad on Thursday. DPO Ashfaq Ahmed told the media that the van, carrying 18 passengers, was crushed by the truck while trying to overtake the latter from the wrong side near Sabzi Mandi.

Rescue services arrived at the site of the incident soon after the accident was reported. The injured passengers, two of whom were reported to be in a critical condition, were shifted to the DHQ hospital. Earlier this week on May 7, three persons, including a man and his wife, were killed when a car fell into a ravine on the Abbottabad-Nathiagali Road.

Published in Daily Times, May 11th 2018.