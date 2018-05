PM chairs meeting on FATA reforms

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Thursday chaired a meeting of parliamentary leaders and representatives of various political parties at his chamber in the National Assembly.

Matters pertaining to implementation of FATA reforms were discussed during the meeting. The meeting was attended by JUI-F chief Moulana Fazlur Rehman, National Assembly Speaker Sardar

Ayaz Sadiq, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Mahmood Khan Achakzai, Minister of Housing and Works Akram Khan Durrani, Minister of State for SAFRON Ghalib Khan, Sartaj Aziz, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, Syed Naveed Qamar, Dr. Farooq Sattar, Haji Ghulam Ahmed Bilour, Nasir Khan (MNA), Sahibzada Tariq Ullah (MNA), Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo, Lt Gen (r) Abdul Qadir Baloch, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, and Alhaj Shah Jee Gul Afridi.

Published in Daily Times, May 11th 2018.