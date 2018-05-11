Murad presents Sindh budget but authorises it for only 3 months

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Thursday unveiled the budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, announcing that it would only be authorised for three months.

However, to arrive at the amount the budget estimates were made for the entire year, he clarified.

Shah, in his budget speech on Thursday, said that the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government had set a strong precedent of presenting public-friendly budgets during the past five consecutive years.

The sixth budget presented before the house for the first quarter of the fiscal year 2018-2019 was claimed to be equally focused on resolving the problems faced by the masses.

“We have done our best to provide needed relief to the people in general,” Shah said about the proposed budget which includes a 10 percent increase in the salaries and pension of the public sector employees, coupled with the creation of around 46,000 new jobs.

Special provisions were said to be made for people with limitations, including those with disabilities.

Under the proposed budget, Rs 282 billion have been allocated for annual development programme (ADP), including Rs 30bn for district packages and Rs 50bn for new schemes to be introduced by the next government.

The government will complete a record 714 development projects in the ongoing year, the chief minister claimed.

Shah announced that Rs 105bn has been earmarked for security and Rs 72bn would go to local governments.

On the receivables end, Shah said Rs 120bn is planned to be raised from sales tax on services complimented by Rs 665 billion from the federal divisible pool. The chief minister lamented that the federal government had not only revised down the federal transfers to the Sindh government but also failed to even completely provide the revised amount.

Published in Daily Times, May 11th 2018.