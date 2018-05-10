‘Present proof in 24 hours or go home,’ Nawaz tells NAB chief

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday asked the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal to present proof of money laundering allegations against him in 24 hours or tender resignation.

Nawaz, during a press conference at Punjab House, criticised the NAB chairman for ordering an inquiry against him and other for allegedly laundering $4.9 billion to India.

The NAB had taken notice on media reports that claimed that the story of Nawaz’s alleged money laundering was mentioned in the World Bank’s Migration and Remittance Book 2016. However, the World Bank rejected the claim saying “the report does not include any mention of money laundering nor does it name any individuals.”

“If y0u [The NAB chairman] fail to present the evidence, you should apologise to the nation and resign,” Nawaz said.

He added that the nature of the allegations was serious and could not be ignored.

“Did the NAB chairman ask World Bank or State Bank about these allegations?” asked the ousted prime minister, adding that the bureau has lost its credibility.

Apparently responding to Nawaz’s criticism, NAB Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal said it was not a crime to question how and when the corruption was committed.

He further said that the anti-graft body had remained its legal jurisdiction to do its job, and would continue to fulfil its constitutional duties.