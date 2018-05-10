Probing into corruption not ‘crime’: NAB Chairman

PESHAWAR: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal has said that the anti-graft body had remained under its Constitutional jurisdiction to do its job and would continue to do so.

Apparently responding to the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s criticism on the bureau, Iqbal said it was not a crime to question when and how corruption was committed.”We will continue to fulfil our constitutional duties,” he said.

“Corruption will not be tolerated anymore,” he stressed.

The NAB chairman came under fire after he ordered an inquiry against Nawaz and others for allegedly laundering money to India. The notice was taken on media reports that claimed that the story of Nawaz’s alleged money laundering was mentioned in the World Bank’s Migration and Remittance Book 2016.

However, the World Bank rejected the claim saying “the report does not include any mention of money laundering nor does it name any individuals.”

Earlier today, Nawaz Sharif asked the NAB chairman to present evidence in the money laundering allegations in 24 hours or tender resignation.