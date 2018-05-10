PML-N MNA Rana Umar decides to join PTI today

LAHORE: The member of National Assembly (NA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Rana Umar Nazir Khan has decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Nazir will announce his joining formally in a meeting with PTI Chief Imran Khan today, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry stated.

Rana Umar was elected MNA from NA-99 Gujranwala electorate.

Previously, all members of Southern Punjab Province Front (SPPF) had joined the PTI. “We had had no other option apart from joining PTI.” Khusro Bakhtiar stated



While mocking PML-N, Imran Khan said those who are talking about revolution are themselves in power for almost 20 years. He further added, “If we gain power, the southern area of Punjab will be made new province within 100 days”.

Moreover, an agreement was signed between SPPF and PTI to establish a committee which would start working immediately to craft a model for making SPPF a new province.