IHC moves aside ECP’s order banning recruitments

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sidelined Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) verdict banning recruitments on government posts till general elections.

Earlier ECP had ordered to halt appointments of federal, provincial and local governments to ensure transparency in the upcoming general elections. It had also ruled out to put a stop to implementation of development schemes taken up after April 1.

However, federal and provincial governments had challenged ECP’s verdict in the IHC.

Previously Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) had taken notice of the issue and had directed IHC to decide within a week whether ECP’s verdict was legally correct or not.

ECP secretary had informed the court that the reason for halting the appointments was to prevent pre-poll rigging, adding that federal and provincial public servive commissions had been exempted from ECP’s order.

In response the court had ordered a two-member bench headed by Justice Aamer Farooq to proceed with the case. However, till then ECP’s order would remain in place.