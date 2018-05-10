Wajid Zia records statement in Al-Azizia Steel Mills reference case

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Wajid Zia head of Panama Joint Investigation Team (JIT) has recorded his statement during the hearing in a reference against Sharif family.

Former prime minister Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam Nawaz appeared in the court in reference of Al-Azizia Steel Mills.

Zia informed the court that he was an additional director in FIA and JIT was formed in order to determine the facts related to Panama leaks.

In the hearing, there was an exchange of harsh words between the defence lawyer Khawaja Harris and prosecutor.

NAB official said that he should leave as the other party is raising objections on his every sentence and the Lawyer in defense Khawaja Harris replied that it is his legal right to raise an objection.

Previously, Supreme Court Pakistan has given one-month extension to the accountability court for the trail of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for references against Sharif family.

The extension also has been given to accountability court till June 9th for the case against former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar by the court.