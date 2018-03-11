Ink thrown at Khawaja Asif in Sialkot

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sialkot: A person threw ink at Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif during his address to PMLN workers on Saturday.

The culprit was arrested by the police at the spot, however, Khawaja Asif pardoned the man for throwing ink at him and asked for his release. Despite the whole incident, Khawaja Asif continued his speech.

Asif said he should be released as he has no enmity with him, he must have been sent by someone else.

“Thousands of people are still praying for me and throwing ink won’t affect my politics at all”, Asif said.