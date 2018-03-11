Rain accompanied by thunderstorms expected from Monday

ISLAMABAD: A rain spell accompanied by gusty winds and snowfall over hilly areas is expected at separate regions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA), Upper Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan on Tuesday and Wednesday intermittently.

Rainfall is likely to happen in KP, FATA and Upper Punjab in Rawalpindi and Sargodha divisions, Kashmir and GB during this time span. Rain and thundershowers is also expected at isolated places of Quetta, Zhob, Lahore, Gujranwala, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan and Sahiwal divisions occasionally.

The system may persist over Malakand division, GB and Kashmir until Thursday, an official of Met office told media.

The official informed that a westerly wave was likely to approach the upper and central parts of the country from Monday onwards.

The system may trigger duststorm/hailstorm in plain areas of Punjab and KP during the period.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2018.