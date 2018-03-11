Supreme Court apprised of issues faced by passengers at airports

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Saturday was apprised by the commission formed to submit the report before the apex court on issue of mishandling the passengers at airports.

The bench, headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar, was hearing the Human Rights case.

The issue was particularly for overseas Pakistanis and foreigners who disembark at Pakistan’s airports to ensure that they are facilitated as per the international standards.

The commission comprised Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan Secretary Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan, Supreme Court Human Rights Cell Director Khalid Tipu Rana and assisted by Law & Justice Commission Joint Secretary Nasrullah Khan and Law & Justice Commission Research Officer Ali Raza.

In compliance, the commission visited the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi on March 3 and the Benazir International Airport on March 9. The commission examined the state of facilities and services that are being provided and investigated issues faced by the passengers at airports.

The commission also visited all passenger-related areas of the airports and noticed the problems and issues at hand.

In addition, the commission addressed the grievances of the passengers in writing. The observations will be presented before the SC in the next hearing of the case.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2018.