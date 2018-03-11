ICCI hosts reception for IFA team on winning the Gothia Cup

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) hosted a reception in honour of Islamabad Football Association (IFA) soccer team that had won the Gothia Cup China Under-18 Football Tournament 2017 after defeating hot favourites Zhaoqing Lixun FC, China in the final played at Shanyang, China last year.

IFA President Salim Chaudhry, secretary Syed Sharafat Hussain Bukhari, team manager Syed Tanvir, coach Muhammad Zaman, team captain Abdullah Shah, team players, Pakistan Football Federation Information Secretary Rana Tanvir and others were also present at the occasion. Speaking at the event, ICCI President Sheikh Amir Waheed congratulated IFA soccer team for winning the Gothia Cup which showed that Pakistan had great talent for football. He said the government should declare football as an industry for its better development. He emphasised that the Capital Development Authority should develop more football grounds in Islamabad to facilitate its better growth.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2018.