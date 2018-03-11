Education is that weapon with which every child should be equipped: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Saturday said that education was a great weapon that everyone should equip their children with.

While addressing the High Achievers Ceremony for Edexcel Examination of Roots Millennium Schools (RMS) at the convention center as chief guest, the minister urged students to continue working hard for the sake of themselves as well as for the country. She acknowledged the services of RMS in the field of education. Later, she gave certificates to the award winners and congratulated them.

The students of RMS have attained thousands of Edexcel medals with distinctions from across the country. RMS outstanding achievers and performers at national level are Ramal Ali Cheema, Jawad Shahid, Maham Faisal, Alina Fujiura, Zahra Mausad Khan, Meerab Rizwan, Muhammad Alim, Abdul Rahman Qureshi and Farooq Ahmad Qureshi besides many others. Countless gold medals throughout the country and provinces were achieved by young Millennials this year.

The day commenced with the recitation of the holy Quran, the National Anthem and then a virtual tour of RMS. The school system believes in going the extra mile by adding to its tradition of breaking records and making history of all-round academic excellence. The institution had all the reason to celebrate with the High Achievers Ceremony. Millennial students broke all world records and scored top positions in the world in all national and international examinations with medals.

This event brought together students, teachers, principals and parents from across Pakistan to celebrate their outstanding achievements and to motivate them to continue their hard work and strive for further success.

Other guests of honour present at the ceremony included Portugese Ambassador Joao Sabido Costa, Pakistan’s former high commissioner to Malaysia Syed Hasan Raza, COMSATS Institue of Information Technology Rector Dr Junaid Zaidi, RMS Founder & CEO Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq, RMS Teaching Chief & Learning Officer Steve Ryan, executive director Anna Faisal and academics director Erum Atif.

Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq took the opportunity to express his thoughts on the impressive achievements and congratulated the top scorers.

Steve Ryan also highlighted on the new trends in education and how RMS will be offering all opportunities to young Millennials.

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2018.