14th edition of Health Asia to be held in April

ISLAMABAD: The 14th edition of the Health Asia International Exhibition & Conferences will now be held in Lahore.

The expo will take place from April 10-12, 2018 at the Lahore Expo Centre.

The event is the only UFI approved leading health industry trade fair of Pakistan which has created records by occupying an area of over 165,000 square feet and gathered more than 75,000 visitors in a span of three days to witness the success of this mega trade fair. Hundreds of foreigners and exhibitors from over 45 countries showcased the latest technology/products while more than 13 workshops, hands on sessions and seminars were conducted by renowned trainers and doctors. Some of the major participants are from China, France, Germany, Italy, India, Japan, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, etc.

The conferences being hosted besides the huge exhibition includes the subjects of Pathology, Neurosurgery, Quality in Healthcare, Hematology, Anesthesia, Radiology, Maternal Health and others.

