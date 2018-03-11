US working to spare Australia tariffs: Trump

The United States is working to exempt ally Australia from its newly unveiled foreign steel and aluminum tariffs, President Donald Trump said Friday, tying the effort to a security agreement.

Major US trading partners have condemned Trump’s decision to impose the punitive tariffs as protectionism and an affront to allies, amid growing fears of a global trade war.

After a telephone conversation with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, Trump said the Australian leader “is committed to having a very fair and reciprocal military and trade relationship.”

“Working very quickly on a security agreement so we don’t have to impose steel or aluminum tariffs on our ally, the great nation of Australia!” the American president added.

There were no immediate details on what such a “security agreement” would entail.

Australia and the United States have been joined in the ANZUS Treaty security alliance since it took effect in 1952.

Turnbull told reporters that Trump “was able to confirm that he would not have to impose tariffs on Australian steel and aluminum,” and that now the paperwork will be done “to put that direction into effect.”

Australian steel and aluminum account for just a small percentage of the US import market, but Canberra has warned the tariffs would distort trade and lead to job losses.

“That was a very good and productive discussion with the president,” Turnbull said.

Trump had indicated he would be flexible toward “real friends.”

Published in Daily Times, March 11th 2018.