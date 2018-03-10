Nawaz slams trend of disrespecting vote

BAHAWALPUR: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif Friday slammed the trend of ‘disrespecting the vote’ that had emerged during the past 70 years.

“No stone was left unturned to destroy Pakistan in the last 70 years … I rebel against whatever has been happening during the past 70 years,” he told a public gathering at Dring Stadium in Bahawalpur.

The former premier emphasised the need to change policies prevailing for last several years in the country, adding that he would introduce new policies to ensure provision of justice to the masses. He said that due to wrong policies, the country faced several setbacks during the last 70 years. “Several wrong policies were made during last 70 years that damaged the system,” he said, adding that steps should be taken to change the old policies. “I raise my voice against old and wrong policies,” he said, adding, “We would have to change the history by introducing new and dynamic policies.”

The former premier said if his party came to power again after holding of next general elections, he would provide homes to the poor people. “We will launch a mega project of provision of constructed houses.”

He said that people of Bahawalpur have right to get facility of metro bus. “I will ask Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif to launch project of metro bus for Bahawalpur,” he said, and added after next general elections, the metro bus facility would be provided to the people of Bahawalpur.

Nawaz said that he has been working for a bright future of the youth during the last over four years in rule. “I will continue working for bright future and development of youth,” he said, and stressed the need that every segment of the society should have access to swift justice. “People should be provided justice without any hurdle,” he said.

Nawaz said that as prime minister of Pakistan, he steered the country out of crises.

“The country faced several challenges and crises but as prime minister of Pakistan, I introduced dynamic policies and strategies that steered it out of crises and put it on the track of development,” he said.

The former premier said that credit goes to the PML-N government for resolving long-standing issue of power load shedding. “Five years ago, the country was faced with the worst load shedding, but now load shedding has ended due to dynamic policies and projects implemented by the PML-N government,” he said.

Nawaz said his government executed road projects to connect even rural areas with markets. He said that he considered Bahawalpur as his second home. “Six-lane motorway will connect Bahawalpur to Lahore,” he said.

Published in Daily Times, March 10th 2018.